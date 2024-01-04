Police: Richmond man attacked ex-girlfriend and her guest, shot vehicle

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond man stands accused of attacking his former girlfriend and her house guest, and shooting a vehicle.

Travis Michael Quisenberry, 33, is charged with domestic battery with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness and two counts of intimidation.

Four of the five charges, filed Tuesday in Wayne Superior Court 1, are Level 5 felonies carrying maximum six-year sentences.

According to a report by a Richmond police officer, Quisenberry on Tuesday entered his former girlfriend's home after seeing a vehicle he said "did not belong there."

The Richmond man said he then went to a hotel room where he had been staying, retrieved his handgun, and returned to the ex-girlfriend's home for a confrontation.

More: Richmond woman pleads guilty in robbery, confinement case

He is accused of striking the woman and her house guest in the head — apparently with the handgun — and threatening to kill them.

The guest fled from the house and Quisenberry allegedly fired a gunshot at that man's Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The man would later tell Richmond police, "He did not wish to cooperate with the criminal investigation or pursue charges against Travis."

He did tell police he "woke up to being hit in the head with a hard object and overheard mention of a gun, and he fled from the residence."

The man also indicated he intended to seek medical treatment for an apparent head injury.

The former girlfriend was taken by ambulance to Reid Hospital for treatment of injuries suffered in the attack. An officer noted she had a cut above her left eye and injuries to her left hand.

Quisenberry was released from the Wayne County jail after posting a $35,000 bond. An initial hearing in his case is set for Jan. 18.

The Richmond man was convicted of criminal mischief, in Wayne Superior Court 3, in 2018.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter for The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Police: Richmond man struck ex-girlfriend, house guest with handgun