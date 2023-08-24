Police: Richmond man ran down father with SUV

RICHMOND, Ind. — City police say a Richmond man intentionally struck his father with a SUV.

Tollie J. Beaty, 23, is charged in Wayne Superior Court 1 with battery with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison.

According to court documents, Beaty's 61-year-old father was hit by a Dodge Durango in the 100 block of Fort Wayne Avenue shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday.

Officers sent to the scene said the victim was "extremely agitated" and complaining of lower body pain, although he had apparently avoided life-threatening injuries. He said his son, whom he had not spoken to for a year, had "tried to murder me."

A police officer who viewed the incident from a surveillance recording said it showed the SUV took a "hard left turn" in the direction of the victim, quickly accelerated and struck the man with its front bumper, "throwing him several feet through the air."

The victim got to his feet and briefly ran after the fleeing Durango, the officer reported.

Officers later found the Durango parked outside a westside home where Tollie Beaty had reportedly been staying.

Beaty told police he had dropped his brother off at their father's home, but said nothing about striking his father with his vehicle.

"I advised Tollie there was video evidence and witnesses that contradict his story," an officer wrote. "At that time, one of the family members told Tollie to get a lawyer, and Tollie stopped speaking with me."

A witness said when Tollie Beaty was on the phone with his brother prior to the incident, their father had communicated a threat to Tollie.

Tollie Beaty was released from the Wayne County jail after posting a $10,000 bond. An initial hearing in his case is set for Sept. 7.

Beaty was convicted of a misdemeanor count of battery, in Randolph Superior Court, in 2019.

