Police: Richmond theft suspect fell through flooring in attic, attacked police K-9

RICHMOND, Ind. — Police said a Richmond theft suspect fell through flooring in the attic of a family member's home while trying to avoid capture by city police.

According to an affidavit, 43-year-old Jeremy Ray Richmond "landed on a mattress located on the first floor and leaped to his feet and began running out of the residence."

He was quickly apprehended.

Two city police officers also fell through the flooring, according to the court document. Both suffered minor injuries.

City police last Friday went to the home, in the 2100 block of Glenn Court, in search of Richmond, the target of an arrest warrant stemming from a theft charge.

After Richmond climbed into the attic space and refused to surrender, an officer sent in a police K-9, Skee.

The officer reported he heard Richmond scream, "asking me to please get the dog off him."

He said he then saw Richmond pulling on the dog's leash while "pushing Skee's head away from the leash," choking the canine.

Richmond was treated at Reid Hospital for bite wounds on his legs before being taken to the Wayne County jail. He continued to be held Tuesday under a $15,000 bond.

He later reportedly told police he was trying to avoid being captured because he was "high on methamphetamine" and didn't want to return to jail.

Richmond was charged Monday in Wayne Superior Court 2 with three crimes stemming from Friday's events, two counts of resisting law enforcement, both Level 6 felonies carrying maximum 30-month sentences, and striking a law enforcement animal., a misdemeanor.

At the time of his latest arrest, he already faced nine charges in eight cases pending in courts in Wayne and Randolph counties — seven counts of theft, along with auto theft and criminal mischief.

His record includes convictions for crimes including burglary, theft, auto theft, possession of a controlled substance, resisting law enforcement and criminal mischief.

