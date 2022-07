TechCrunch

Mumbai-based automaker Tata Motors wants to sell 50,000 electric vehicles by the end of the fiscal year ending March 31, the company's chairperson Natarajan Chandrasekaran said during a shareholders' meeting on Monday. In the 2023/24 period, Tata -- which produces passenger cars, trucks, vans, coaches, buses, luxury cars and construction equipment -- aims to hit 100,000 EV sales, according to Chandrasekaran, as reported by Reuters. The push toward EVs follows a national plan to ensure that up to 30% of total passenger car sales in India are electric by 2030, up from about 1% today.