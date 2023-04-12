Police: Richmond woman attacked mother, pushed her down stairs

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond woman is accused of attacking her mother and pushing her down a flight of stairs.

Amanda Kimberly Bishop, 29, was charged this week in Wayne Circuit Court with aggravated battery and battery with a deadly weapon.

According to Richmond police, during a Sunday dispute at their family's North 21st Street home, Bishop pushed her mother down a stairway, made up of about 15 stairs, and then hurled a metal step stool at the victim, striking her in the forehead.

An officer said when he arrived at the scene, Bishop's mother was "laying at the bottom of the stairs," bleeding "profusely" from a "large, gaping laceration" on her forehead.

According to an affidavit, the woman was taken by ambulance to Reid Hospital, where several staples were required to close the head wound.

The mother and another family member said the dispute apparently stemmed from Bishop's intention to explore the attic in her family's home.

Bishop was taken into custody in the 2000 block of Grand Boulevard. She continued to be held in the Wayne County jail on Wednesday under a $50,000 cash bond.

Aggravated battery is a Level 3 felony carrying up to 16 years in prison, while battery with a deadly weapon is a Level 5 felony with a maximum six-year sentence.

Bishop is also accused of being a habitual offender. According to a court document, she has been convicted of battery against a public safety official, and twice been convicted of possession of meth.

