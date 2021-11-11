Police find rifle on CV-TEC campus, charges teen

Nov. 11—PLATTSBURGH — Police charged a teenager with a felony after a firearm was found in the trunk of his vehicle on CV-TEC's main campus Monday.

State Police said troopers were able to determine that the rifle found in the 17-year-old's vehicle was left inside after a recent hunting trip.

The teen was charged with criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds and was issued with an appearance ticket to Clinton County Youth Part Court, police said.

On Tuesday, Champlain Valley Educational Services district superintendent, Mark Davey, sent a letter reminding the campus of safety protocol.

"Although we recognize that we are in the midst of hunting season in the North Country, we must remind our entire community that there are serious consequences for having weapons on school property," Davey said in the letter.

Davey said students, according to the school's code of conduct, could face long-term or permanent suspension from CVES if they are found guilty of bringing or possessing a firearm on campus.

"We ask that all vehicles are thoroughly inspected before being driven on to any of our campuses to ensure that no prohibited items are being brought to school," Davey said.

