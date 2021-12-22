Police: Ringgold Road fatal shooting victim ID'd as Fort Campbell soldier

The person who was fatally shot Monday evening at a home in the 400 block of Ringgold Road has been identified as Tabitha Collard, 26.

Collard was a soldier stationed at Fort Campbell, according to the Clarksville Police Department.

A second person was found with a gunshot wound at the scene.

"It is believed that the second victim is responsible for the homicide and then attempted to take his own life," CPD spokesperson Scott Beaubien said.

The second person was taken via helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, police said.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to contact Detective Hughes, 931-648-0656, ext. 5684.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591. Tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.

