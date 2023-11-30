Police in Rivne play the Grinch as they cite Santa Claus for driving without a license – video

Patrolmen drew up a report on Santa for driving without a license

As snow arrived in Ukraine this week, so too did the holiday spirit – but apparently not yet for some patrol police in Rivne.

Santa Claus was spotted driving a cool motorcycle with a sidecar for his elves down the snowy Rivne streets in a video that surfaced on Telegram just days before Ukraine kicks off the holiday season with St. Nicholas Day (Dec. 5).

The driver, wearing a red suit and a what seemed to be a fake white beard, was stopped because his passenger – who appeared to be rather large for an elf – was riding without a helmet.

Rivne’s patrol police determined that “Santa” did not have a license to drive this type of vehicle (one imagines he only has the license to operate a sleigh – ed.), so Jolly Ole’ St. Nick’s motorbike was confiscated and “Mr. Kringle: was cited under Part 2 of Article 126 of the Code of Administrative Violations was filed against him.

The joyriding Father Christmas was fined $90 (UAH 3,400).

Let’s hope that Mr. Claus can indeed find his license before it is time to deliver his gifts.

