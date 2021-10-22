Police: Road rage leads to confrontation at Latrobe gas station

Oct. 22—Latrobe police are investigating a road rage incident involving two motorists who drove into town Thursday evening.

Police Chief John Sleasman said it isn't clear what started the conflict, which began as the two vehicles were on Route 981, heading south into the city from Derry Township.

"They got angry at each other and ended up at the Choice gas station," on North Ligonier Street, near Second Avenue, Sleasman said.

At about 8:15 p.m., he said, "There was a short confrontation, and then they parted ways."

No injuries or damage resulted, according to Sleasman.

Police were able to locate one of the motorists, a man driving a Dodge truck, after the department posted surveillance images of the vehicle online.

Sleasman said investigators are working to identify the other driver.

It wasn't clear if any charges would be filed.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@triblive.com or via Twitter .