Police: Road rage leads to hit and run

Nov. 8—A Yuba City man was arrested recently after police alleged that he was involved in a road rage incident that resulted in a male victim being hit outside of his vehicle.

According to officials, the Sutter County Sheriff's Office was called out at about 1 p.m. on Nov. 4 to the 1000 block of Petty Court in Yuba City after receiving word that a male subject was allegedly hit by a car.

The alleged victim, who was only identified by authorities as a "male adult," told deputies that "he was involved in a road rage incident" at about 12:15 p.m. According to the victim, the "road rage incident" occurred because the male victim was following the suspect in the case too closely with his vehicle, officials said. The victim said the suspect, 43-year-old David Mateo Jimenez of Yuba City, pulled up to his vehicle and started yelling profanities.

"The victim stated he pulled over and exited his vehicle to confront the suspect," Sutter County Sheriff's Office officials said. "The victim stated as he exited his vehicle and started to walk toward the suspect vehicle, which was a newer Range Rover, the Range Rover accelerated in reverse and struck the victim. This knocked the victim to the ground."

Officials said the Range Rover driven by Jimenez allegedly sped away after hitting the male victim, who was uninjured and able to get the license plate of the vehicle allegedly driven by Jimenez.

"The Sutter County Sheriff's Office was able to locate the Range Rover and the suspect driving it," officials said. "After a positive identification through an Infield Show Up, 43-year-old, Yuba City resident, David Mateo Jimenez was taken into custody for assault with a deadly weapon."

Jimenez was booked into Sutter County Jail and later released on bail. He is due to appear at Sutter County Superior Court at 9 a.m. on Dec. 5, officials said.