Police: Robberies at several local stores all connected in major shoplifting ring

Police said several stores across our region have been recently hit and they are all linked.

On Thursday, Channel 11 confronted and questioned one of the men accused in a major, widespread shoplifting ring.

Dion Crawford claims he’s innocent, but police say he is one of four men in surveillance videos who are accused of stealing more than $10,000 worth of electronics at the Best Buy in Bethel Park two weeks ago.

Crawford has been charged with felony retail theft. So were his co-conspirators Larry Jackson, Jordan Shine and Emmitt Bell-Young.

They all had a hearing on Thursday. However, it was continued because Jackson, Shine and Bell-Young did not show up.

Right now, there are arrest warrants out for those three men because police say they hit the Best Buy in Monroeville on November 30. Investigators said the men distracted employees while one of them stole several computers. An employee tried to stop them, but they got away.

Police said Jackson, along with other accomplices, also stole electronics at the Best Buy in Cranberry Township on November 21, hit the Lowe’s in West Mifflin on November 8 and the Home Depot on November 3 in Ross Township.

In the Cranberry Township case, the employees were able to stop the suspected thieves.

According to police paperwork, it appears it was the same M.O. almost every time — the men walked into the store, filled up the cart and walked out with the stolen items while a car was waiting outside.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Winning lottery ticket worth $770K sold at Allegheny County grocery store Police searching for suspect after home invasion, robbery in Greensburg Slingshot ride cable snaps mid-ride with passengers dangling above ground VIDEO: Pennsylvania AG sues MV Realty for blindsiding homeowners with 40-year liens DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts