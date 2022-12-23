Police: Robbers zip-tie employees at Inver Grove Heights bank, remain at-large
Inver Grove Heights police say two robbers restrained two bank employees with zip ties and fled with cash Thursday.
The robbery happened at Vermillion State Bank just before 11 a.m. No one was injured.
The suspects pulled up to the bank at 2975 80th St. E. in a gray or silver Buick LeSabre with the license plates covered and entered wearing hoodies and masks partially covering their faces, according to police.
Police are asking anyone with information about the heist to call its crime tip line at 651-450-2530.
