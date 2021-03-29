Police: Robinson Township man seriously injured in stabbing incident

Mar. 29—A Robinson Township man who was stabbed early Monday morning was in serious condition when taken to a Grand Rapids hospital, according to Capt. Mark Bennett of the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Monday, a resident in the 8500 block of 120th Avenue in Olive Township called 911 and said there was a man lying on his front porch. The caller said the man told him that he had been stabbed.

Deputies and medical first responders arrived and found the man with multiple stab wounds.

The 54-year-old man told police that he was stabbed somewhere along 120th Avenue.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

The incident remains under investigation.

