Police: Rochester officer dragged by stolen vehicle shoots suspect

A Rochester police officer shot a man during an altercation Thursday night at a gas station.

According to police officials, the officer entered a gas station on Culver Road just before midnight and was told a person was stealing from the store. During the preliminary investigation, the suspect tried to flee the scene in a vehicle, dragging the officer across the parking lot, police said.

Before being thrown from the vehicle, the officer shot the suspect, a man in his 30s, at least once in the upper body, police said.

The suspect later stopped in the area of Atlantic Avenue and Anderson Street and was apprehended. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.

The officer was taken to Highland Hospital and treated and released for non-life threatening injuries.

Rochester police did not identify the officer or the suspect.

Police said the vehicle involved in the incident was reported stolen on Dec. 19.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 911.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Rochester NY police officer shoots man trying to flee in stolen vehicle