Police: Rock Hill man found dead in home; investigation underway

The Rock Hill Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside a home.

Officers said they responded to a house to conduct a welfare check on Archive Street just before 2:30 a.m. Friday. A 51-year-old was on the floor with gunshot wounds to his torso when officers arrived.

ALSO READ: Three 14-year-olds, 15-year-old charged with murder in shooting death of Rock Hill man

No further information is available as the investigation continues.

Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Man arrested in Rock Hill homicide is also a suspect in two more local shootings)