Police: Rock Hill man found dead in home; investigation underway
The Rock Hill Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside a home.
Officers said they responded to a house to conduct a welfare check on Archive Street just before 2:30 a.m. Friday. A 51-year-old was on the floor with gunshot wounds to his torso when officers arrived.
No further information is available as the investigation continues.
