Police: Rock Hill parents charged after 5 children test positive for drugs

WSOCTV.com News Staff

Two York County parents are facing charges Tuesday after their five children tested positive for drugs, according to authorities.

Police said the children, ages 1 to 5, were living in a home on Glenarden Drive. Investigators said they found illegal narcotics in their system and issued warrants for their parents.

Adrienne Giselle Knuckles, 26, and Demitrius Antwane Baxter, 44, each have been charged with unlawful conduct towards a child.

Rock Hill police and the Department of Social Services investigated the case.

No other details have been released.

