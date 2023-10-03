Police: Rockford man charged after single vehicle crash kills one

A Rockford man has been charged after one of his passengers died in a single car crash.

Terrance Simon, 22, has been charged with aggravated DUI involving death.

The charges were filed Tuesday. Around 10:30 p.m. Monday, officers were called to the 100 block of Whitman Street for a crash.

Officers said Simon's car left the road, hit a tree and flipped.

Simon and the passenger in the front seat, a 42-year-old woman, were taken to the hospital for treatment, according to Rockford police.

The passenger in the backseat, a 20-year-old woman, was pronounced dead on the scene. The woman's name has not been released at this time.

The crash is still under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Rockford man Terrance Simon charged with DUI after fatal crash