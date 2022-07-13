Police: Rockford man died from self-inflicted gunshot wound following standoff

Rockford police

ROCKFORD — A Rockford man died following an hours-long standoff Tuesday afternoon on the city’s near southeast side.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired and a man lying in the street near 4th Avenue and 12th Street.

The 48-year-old victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital where police said he was stable as of Wednesday afternoon. Police did not say what condition the man is in.

Officers learned that a suspect, identified as 31-year-old Michael Willis, allegedly shot the victim and then refused to come out of his home at the 1600 block of 4th Avenue.

Numerous officers, including members of the department’s Crisis Co-Response Team had limited contact with Willis throughout the afternoon.

After an extended period of no communication, Rockford Police SWAT entered the house and found Willis dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Willis was subsequently charged with attempted first degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Rockford police at 815-966-2900 or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

