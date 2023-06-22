Police: Rockford man kidnaps, threatens to kill man caught having affair with his girlfriend

Five Winnebago County residents have been charged after a man was found beaten and naked around 5 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Samuelson and Alpine roads.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office said the incident started in the 4300 block of Nina Terrace.

Authorities said the victim was having an "intimate moment" with a woman when the woman's boyfriend, Allen Hawkins, caught them.

After the victim ran off, police said a van with five people inside, including Hawkins, found the victim and started beating him, including with a metal pipe.

The suspects forced the victim into the van and continued to beat him, according to police.

When the van arrived to the area of Samuelson and Alpine roads, the suspects let the victim out of the van and threatened to kill him with a machete, according to authorities.

The following five people have been charged:

Allen Hawkins, 42, of Rockford, charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, unlawful use of weapons by a felon and mob action/violence.

Connor Steffler, 20, of Rockford, charged with attempted murder, kidnapping and mob action/violence.

Lisa Lies, 26, of Rockford, charged with kidnapping and mob action/violence.

Kylee Farmer, 19, of Loves Park, charged with kidnapping and mob action/violence.

Kyla Lee, 18, of Winnebago, charged with kidnapping and mob action/violence.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the incident.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Police: 5 people charged after Rockford man kidnapped, beaten