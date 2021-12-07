Police: Rockford man tried to get on school buses with knives

ROCKFORD — A Rockford man was arrested on Friday after attempting to get onto school buses with knives.

Christopher Dismuke, 34, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of obstructing identity.

On Friday, around 8 a.m. Rockford Police Officers responded to the area of 15th Avenue and Kishwaukee Street for a report of a man armed with knives attempting to get onto school buses, according to a news release from the Rockford Police Department.

Upon arrival, Dismuke was taken into custody without incident and is being held in the Winnebago County Jail, the release states.

