Police in Rockland, Maine seek bumbling ‘smash and grab’ burglar

A man with absolutely, positively no dexterity is being sought by police in the seacoast town of Rockland, Maine for a smash and grab burglary.

Suffice to say if the suspect played football, his nickname would be “Stone Hands.”

Surveillance video released by the Rockland Police Department, with Benny Hill comedic theme music, shows the suspect during a break-in on Tuesday night at the Maine Smoke Shop on Park Street. As hard as he tried, he could not seem to grab as many boxes of cigarettes as he was hoping before bolting from the store.

“The suspect fled just prior to law enforcement arrival,” said police in a statement to Facebook. “Thankfully the alarm, quick response by law enforcement and the suspects own lack of coordination, limited the loss of product, though a significant amount of damage was done.”

“The music was added for effect and with the victim’s consent, and though this is very much NOT a joking matter, we also feel that sometimes humor is best way to bring light to an otherwise very sad and upsetting situation,” said police in their social media post.

Anyone with information or to leave a tip, is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Max King at 207-594-0316 EXT. 231, or mking@rocklandmaine.gov

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW