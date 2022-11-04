Police: Rootstown boy, 12, believed responsible for 'swatting' multiple school districts

Police say a 12-year-old Rootstown Township boy may be behind numerous telephone threats made to three area school districts and possibly more in recent weeks.

"We've got an individual, a 12-year-old boy, that we've spoken to. We've seized some of his computers. He assisted us in our investigation," said Ravenna Police Capt. Jake Smallfield. "He did admit to making the phone calls and he actually pointed to another school system that he called that we were not aware of ... he was cooperative with us."

Locally, threats were identified as being received by the Ravenna City School District, Rootstown Local School District and the Hudson City School district. Each threat was investigated individually by police and school officials and found to be unsubstantiated, Smallfield said, adding no students were found to be in danger at any time.

He said the boy, who is home-schooled, is in the custody of his mother while the multi-jurisdictional investigation continues. Detectives from the Ravenna Police Department, in conjunction with the Hudson Police Department and Portage County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the boy's home on Friday.

He said the investigation was based on threats made to "numerous schools within the state of Ohio and is believed to be tied to similar cases in Pennsylvania and Texas."

He said the boy has not been charged, pending the results of the investigation.

"He was just saying that there was a gun at the school, that there was a kid there who was carrying a gun," Smallfield said. "He was just trying to get a police response."

Smallfield said the schools reacted in a "controlled manner" and that there were no shutdowns or lockdowns, at least in Ravenna.

It was not clear that the calls were being made by a juvenile, because he made the calls through his computer and used some sort of electronic voice scrambler, Smallfield said.

"There were no specific times ... just whenever he felt like calling," he added.

Six calls were made in the last week to Ravenna City Schools. It was not immediately clear how many calls were made to other school districts.

"Before that, we don't know how many calls he made," he said.

Eric Marotta can be reached at emarotta@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarottaEric.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Rootstown boy admitted to making phone threats to school districts