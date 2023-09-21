Police say Round Rock woman last seen on Aug. 26 has been found

Round Rock police said a woman who has been missing since Aug. 26 has been located.

Yara Perez, 29, was last seen at 11:50 p.m. Aug. 26 while leaving the Divas Men's Club at 4134 Felter Lane in Southeast Austin with two unknown males in a black Ford Expedition, police said. They said she had not returned home since.

On Sept. 12, Perez's babysitter reported her missing, officials said. Although Perez was known to be gone for a few days at a time, they said, Perez's babysitter was concerned about her welfare after not hearing from Perez since the night of her disappearance.

Earlier on Wednesday, police said they found the black Ford Expedition from the night Perez went missing. Detectives spoke to the driver of the vehicle, who said he took Perez and a male subject to Sixth Street in Austin and dropped them off. The driver said that was the last time he saw them.

Round Rock police later confirmed Perez's whereabouts after a family member reported Perez had contacted them. Detectives verified her identity and confirmed her location.

Round Rock police thanked the public and media for their concern of Perez’s whereabouts and efforts to locate her.

The Round Rock Police Department was supported by the Texas Department of Public Safety's Texas Rangers during this investigation.

