POLICE ROUNDUP: Domestic dispute turns violent

Mar. 11—A domestic dispute turned violent Tuesday evening at an apartment complex in the 600 block of Hwy. 75 N.

Reports show that officers were initially dispatched on a criminal mischief call after the husband of the victim broke the windshield to her car. Police say that the dispute then turned violent, with the male suspect striking the female in the face with a handgun.

The female victim suffered only minor injuries during the aggravated assault. No arrests have been made, with the incident still under investigation.

Burglary reported at construction site

Detectives with the Huntsville Police Department are currently investigating a commercial burglary at the new Rockbridge Subdivision in eastern Huntsville.

Police say that sometime between Feb. 29 and March 9 a group of suspects stole several construction-related items from the new construction site. Officials are unsure of exactly everything that was stolen, but believe to have building material, doors and windows missing.

Anyone with information on the theft is encouraged to contact HPD at 936-291-5480 or the Walker County/ Huntsville Crime Stoppers at 936-294-9494.