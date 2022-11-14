Police in Rowan County looking for man, 82, who was reported missing

Police in Rowan County are asking for help finding an 82-year-old man who was last seen Sunday night.

The Granite Quarry Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Harold “David” Coon, who is believed to have dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.

Investigators said he left a home on Brookstone Way in Granite Quarry around 8 p.m. He was headed to a pharmacy, police said.

He was last seen in Mebane around 11:50 p.m., police said.

Coon is described as 5 feet, 4 inches and weighing 175 pounds. He has short gray hair and blue eyes, and gray facial hair. He’s believed to be wearing a black hoodie with dark blue jeans, work boots and a cowboy hat.

There was no photo of Coon that was made immediately available.

Authorities believe Coon is driving a gold 2006 Chevrolet HHR with North Carolina license plate TFF8441. The car is described to have “a lot of chrome,” police said.

Anyone with information about where Coon may be is asked to call Josh Atkins at the Granite Quarry Police Department at 704-216-8500.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

