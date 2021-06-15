Police in Rowland investigate shooting of cars in school parking lot

Jun. 15—ROWLAND — The investigation continued Monday into a Sunday afternoon shooting of vehicles parked outside Rowland Middle School.

Eight vehicles were shot about 6 p.m. when someone opened fire outside the middle school on West Chapel Street, Rowland Chief of Police Hubert Graham said. No one was injured in the shooting.

A group of community members were inside the school's gymnasium playing basketball when the shooting occurred, he said. One person was outside during the incident, but was not hurt.

"We have some suspects," Graham said.

Police believe "several individuals" were involved in the incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the police department at 910-422-3311.

