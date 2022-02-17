Police: Rowley break-in suspects hit Maine pot shop the same night

Feb. 17—ROWLEY — A Berwick, Maine, police official said Wednesday that arrest warrants will be issued for three men and a juvenile who are believed to have broken into a marijuana shop in his town a short time after their arrests last week in Haverhill.

The suspects are believed to have been among six people who used a hammer to break into two Rowley marijuana shops, Cape Cann Cannabis and Fine Fennel, shortly before breaking into the Berwick cannabis business.

Berwick police Capt. Jerry Locke said an officer on patrol noticed a small white hatchback leaving the Kind Farms Reserve parking lot about 12:50 a.m. on Feb. 11.

After noticing the front door was smashed in and an alarm sounding, the officer began pursuing the car toward South Berwick. The chase was picked up by two additional patrol cars from the South Berwick Police Department and continued through nearby Eliot and Kittery.

Kittery police set up stop sticks across Route 236 just in time for the car to run over them, puncturing two tires. But the hatchback continued onto Interstate 95 south into New Hampshire, prompting Maine police to stop their pursuit.

The car was eventually spotted in Haverhill by Massachusetts state Police. The four suspects were found a short time later in woods off the three-lane highway.

Two of the six people in the car managed to escape but Gauris Encarnacion, 22, of Lawrence and three others were caught.

The other two men, identified as Jose Tapis-Vasquez, 19, and Planco Olivio, 23, both of Lawrence, were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries sustained in the car crash. Tapis-Vasquez and Olivio were issued summonses due to their injuries. A juvenile caught at the scene will also be summonsed to court, according to Rowley police.

The burglars stole about $1,200 worth of merchandise and caused more than $12,000 in damage at Kind Farms Reserve, according to Locke. They will be charged with burglary, theft and aggravated criminal mischief.

Some or all of the burglary was caught on video, according to the shop's owner, who contacted The Daily News earlier this week.

Locke said the video footage was "extremely helpful in the investigation."

Hours after his arrest, Encarnacion was ordered held on $20,000 bail following his arraignment in Newburyport District Court. He faces two counts of breaking and entering of a building nighttime for a felony, malicious destruction of property less than $1,200 and having burglarious tools.

If he posts bail, Encarnacion must stay away from the businesses and have no contact with witnesses and victims. Encarnacion is due back in court March 3 for a pretrial hearing.

Rowley police say Encarnacion and five other people broke into Fine Fettle and Cape Ann Cannabis, both on Route 1, within minutes of each other starting about 11:35 p.m. After grabbing batteries, cartridges and a cash box, the suspects took off in a white car that may have been stolen.

A Rowley police detective, who had watched video footage of the Cape Ann Cannabis break-in, was able to identify Encarnacion and the others captured by police based on the clothing they wore, according to a Rowley police report.

Cape Ann Cannabis camera footage shows four men getting out of a white Honda sedan, with one of them wielding a hammer. After the man holding the hammer smashed a hole in a glass side door, all four entered the business.

"It did appear that they took one item about the size of a laptop," Sgt. Charles Hazen wrote in his report, adding that all were wearing masks and gloves.

After police arrived, they found the store's sales area counters and cabinets "open and in disarray." The store owner arrived and said a metal cash drawer was missing as well as batteries, according to Hazen's report.

Hazen's report ends by stating that additional charges may be filed as the investigation continues.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

