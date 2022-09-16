Police: Rowley man tells EMT he was 'too drunk to drive'

Sep. 16—MERRIMAC — A Rowley man caught on camera while relieving himself near the front door of the Merrimac Fire Department only moments before handing his car keys to a first responder lost his driver's license for 45 days following his appearance Monday in Newburyport District Court.

Mark Landry, 27, of Central Street saw drunken driving and negligent operation of a motor vehicle charges continued without a finding for a year. In addition to seeing his driver's license suspended for 45 days, Landry must complete an alcohol safety awareness program and pay $850 in fees and fines.

Landry was heavily intoxicated when he pulled his damaged Dodge Challenger into the Fire Department's parking lot about 10:45 p.m. on Sept. 9 and told an emergency medical technician he was "too drunk to drive." He then handed his keys and driver's license to the EMT, according to Merrimac police Officer Brett Remon's report.

When Remon arrived, the shirtless Landry admitted he had alcohol nips in his pocket. Ramon noticed the Challenger had serious front-end damage and that two tires had been blown out.

"I asked him what happened to his vehicle that caused so much damage, to which he then stated 'I hit some curbs,'" Remon wrote in his report, adding that Landry appeared heavily intoxicated.

Remon then spoke to the EMT, who told him he was in the office when Landry began banging on the front door. The EMT walked outside to investigate and spotted Landry in the front of the lot attempting to wave down passing cars.

"(The EMT) told me that once Mark noticed him in the doorway, Mark came back over, handed (the EMT) his keys to the vehicle and license while stating 'I'm too drunk to drive,' and asked if he could leave his car there for the night," Remon wrote in his report, adding that Landry asked him to call his sister for a ride home.

When Remon again asked Landry what happened to his car, Landry told the officer he did not know and was walking around the neighborhood when he spotted his car parked at the station.

By this time, Merrimac Fire Chief Larry Fisher had arrived and told the officer there was video of the interaction. Remon watched the video, which showed Landry parking his car precariously close to the fire station and then walking around the lot. He then walked to the front entrance and began knocking on the door. Moment later, while still knocking on the door, Landry began relieving himself, according to Remon's report.

Landry was eventually arrested and charged with driving while under the influence. He was brought to the Merrimac police station for booking and became belligerent and uncooperative, Remon wrote in his report.

