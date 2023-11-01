Police rule man's death in Bond Hill a homicide

The death of a 69-year-old man in Bond Hill Monday has been ruled a homicide, the Cincinnati Police Department said Wednesday.

Police did not release the name of the man, but said he was found dead in an apartment in the 7600 block of Reading Road around 3 p.m.

Officers responded to the home after a 911 caller reported an unresponsive person, investigators said.

Anyone with information about the death is being asked to call the homicide unit at 513-352-3542.

