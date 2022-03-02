Police: Rumney man shot another man during argument outside post office

Mar. 2—A 73-year-old Rumney man faces felony charges after police say he shot another man during an argument outside the town's post office Tuesday afternoon.

Dean Kenneson is charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless conduct with a firearm.

Officers from multiple agencies rushed to the post office at 3:10 p.m. after a report came in to state police that a man had been shot.

Kenneson and the victim knew each other and were arguing in the parking lot before Kenneson fired a handgun, according to a news release from state police. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his torso that police said was not life-threatening.

Kenneson was held on preventative detention and was scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday in Grafton County Superior Court.

State police said this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing danger to the public.