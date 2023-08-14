Police to run DUI checkpoint in Placer County town this weekend. Here’s when and where

Law enforcement will hold a DUI checkpoint this weekend in Placer County, according to a news release.

Officers will be stationed at an undisclosed location within Lincoln city limits between 7 p.m. Saturday and 12 a.m. Sunday.

The checkpoints are chosen based on both previous DUI crashes and arrests. They are designed to discourage drivers from driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, according to the department.

“The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests,” the department stated in the news release, “but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired.”

Impaired driving includes the use of cannabis and medications including some prescription and over-the-counter drugs.

What are the penalties?

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face a license suspension and an average of $13,500 in fines. For those planning on drinking or using medications, plan also to stay home, the department stated.

