Police in Russia detain over 2,000 protesters in massive crackdown on anti-war demonstrations

Rebecca Falconer
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Alexander Lukashenko
    Alexander Lukashenko
    President of Belarus since 20 July 1994

Police in Russia arrested over 2,000 people protesting the invasion of Ukraine and authorities in Belarus detained more than 400 others in massive crackdowns on the anti-war movement in the countries on Sunday.

Driving the news: More than 5,200 anti-war demonstrators have been arrested in Russia since President Vladimir Putin ordered his military to invade Ukraine last Thursday, per OVD-Info, a Russia-based human rights monitoring group.

The big picture: The invasion of Ukraine has triggered a global outcry, with thousands taking to the streets in cities including Washington, D.C., London, Tokyo and Sydney.

