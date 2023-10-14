Police: Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast village kills 11-year-old boy

Russian forces launched a rocket attack against the village of Bahatyr, Donetsk Oblast, killing a boy aged 11 and wounding his six-year-old brother, Ukraine’s National Police reported on Oct. 14.

Their 31-year-old mother also sustained injuries when the Russian military hit the village using the Smerch multiple rocket launcher, reads the report.

The attack damaged 20 houses, a church, a school, civilian cars, and a power grid, the National Police wrote on Telegram.

“Some people managed to hide in basements at the time while others miraculously survived under the ruins of their own homes.”

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine has killed over 500 children and wounded more than 1,100 since Feb. 24, 2022.

However, the actual numbers regarding child casualties are likely much higher since they do not fully account for territories still under Russian occupation, recently liberated by Ukrainian forces, or experiencing heavy fighting.

