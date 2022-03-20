Police: Safety alert cancelled after armed suspect apprehended

Liz Shepard, Port Huron Times Herald
·1 min read
Port Huron Police Department PHPD file, April 2021
Port Huron Police Department PHPD file, April 2021

A safety alert warning residents of a man wanted in a felonious assault investigation, believed to be armed with a long gun, was cancelled shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday after he was taken into custody.

Port Huron police Lt. Jeremy Young said officers initially responded to a report of domestic violence in the 1200 block of Bancroft Street shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday.

Young said officers learned the 29-year-old male suspect had fled the scene with a long gun.

An alert was sent to residents to warn them a potentially dangerous individual was in the community, Young said.

The suspect was arrested in the area of 12th and Bancroft shortly before 8 a.m. without incident. Young said the gun was also recovered.

He said a victim in the initial call suffered minor injuries.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Port Huron police cancel safety alert after armed suspect apprehended

Recommended Stories