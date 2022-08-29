Police: Safeway worker confronted gunman in store

BuzzFeed

One of five kids, Shania Twain often went to school hungry. "It's very hard to concentrate when your stomach's rumbling," she said as she recalled becoming jealous of the other kids' lunches. "I would certainly never have humiliated myself enough to reach out and ask for help and say, 'You know, I'm hungry. Can I have that apple that you're not going to eat?' I didn't have the courage to do that."