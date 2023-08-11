Police said man impersonated officer to intimidate woman he thought was driving too fast

A Gwinnett County man faces serious charges after police say he impersonated a police officer during a road rage argument with a woman.

Police told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson that the man even tried to look the part.

Police say Yasin Yasdizadeh had a shirt that said “police” on it and even carried a Walkie Talkie with him during a road rage incident.

Investigators take police impersonator cases personally and urge victims to take precautions.

In dashcam video of his arrest, it takes a few minutes for Yasin Yasdizadeh to realize that police officers are about to take him to jail.

It wasn’t long ago that Suwanee police say he pretended to be a police officer to intimidate a woman during a road rage incident.

“We take the threat to the public seriously because we don’t know what his intentions are,” said Captain Robert Thompson with the Suwanee Police Department.

Thompson said the 42-year-old used a minivan to pull in front of a woman on Satellite Boulevard on July 20.

A police report claims he thought she was driving too fast, so he allegedly got out of his car, stopped traffic, hit her car with his hands, and said he was a police officer.

The victim told police she feared he would hurt her.

“He had a shirt on with police on the back, and he appeared to be carrying some type of Walkie Talkie,” Thompson said.

She called 911 and took a picture of his tag which led to charges.

This past Saturday, police say Yasdizadeh stopped to talk to a Suwanee police officer on a traffic stop and said he “works with Gwinnett County.”

“He noticed that he was swerving all over the road, so the officer left that traffic stop and went and pulled him over,” Thompson said.

That’s when police found the warrants and took him to jail.

Thompson said because police impersonators are out there, it’s OK to call 911 if you’re ever skeptical.

“Even if it is a real police officer that’s pulling you over, it’s better to be safe and have other officers on the way to verify that you’re safe,” Thompson said.

Police say Yasdizadeh admitted to having the police shirt and confronting the woman during the original incident.

He has not yet posted bond and remains in the Gwinnett County Jail.

