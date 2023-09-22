Police said shooting at Hogans Creek claims one life, another person injured

A spokesperson from Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office homicide unit said that two people were struck by gunfire this afternoon in the Hogans Creek neighborhood.

Just before 3 p.m. on Thursday, ShotSpotter picked up the sound of gunfire in the area. A concerned citizen also called police after hearing shots fired.

JSO said that two people were struck in an exchange of gunfire. One of the victims, a juvenile male, was taken to the hospital but did not survive his injuries. Another victim, an adult man, survived and is listed in non-life-threatening condition.

Police said they don’t know if both victims were part of the same incident.

This is an ongoing investigation and detectives are still on scene collecting evidence. The crime scene has been described as being a large area. It’s also very close to UF Health Jacksonville.

If you have any information about this shooting you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS (8477) or call Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 904-630-0500.

