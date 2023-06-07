Police: Salem man exposed himself to young girl, assaulted her mother inside Family Dollar Store

A Salem man was arraigned in court Tuesday after he flashed a young girl and indecently assaulted her mother at a convenience store last week, according to officials.

James Miglionico Jr. was charged with indecent assault and battery on a person over 14 and open and gross lewdness in Salem District Court.

Salem Police say they responded to the Family Dollar Store on Canal Street on June 1 around 4:12 p.m. for a report of indecent exposure. Arriving officers spoke to a mother and her juvenile daughter who said a man had flashed the juvenile and then made physical contact with the mother, according to authorities.

Officers canvassed the area but weren’t able to locate the suspect.

During a follow-up investigation, police identified Miglionico Jr. as a suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested on June 5 just after 5 p.m.

Authorities are urging anyone who has experienced a similar incident to report it to Salem Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

