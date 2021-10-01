Police: Salem man kicked dog, ran off after fight

Oct. 1—SALEM, N.H. — A local man is accused of drunkenly kicking a dog during a domestic dispute and taking off in a car he didn't have permission to drive, according to police.

Salem officers say they were called to Pine Street at 5:38 p.m. Wednesday, when they were told Kevin Rabidou, 47, was causing problems.

A responding officer reported seeing Rabidou back out of a driveway and take off quickly. Salem police briefly pursued the car onto Main Street, where Rabidou was spotted passing on the left and nearly causing a crash.

Police say he appeared on Main Street again a short time later. Officers attempted to box the car in near Main and Bridge streets, but it took off again into Methuen, according to police.

An arrest warrant was drawn up with five charges — habitual offender, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, disobeying an officer, animal cruelty, and taking without owner's consent.

Rabidou was taken into custody by Manchester, New Hampshire, police Thursday at 12:30 a.m., police said. He was held without bail at the Rockingham County Jail until an arraignment later that day.

A Superior Court judge ruled that Rabidou was a danger to himself and the community, and therefore held on preventative detention pending trial.