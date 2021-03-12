Police: Salisbury woman had beer in pickup truck, cocaine in wallet when crash happened

Mar. 12—HAVERHILL — A Salisbury woman charged with driving drunk when her pickup truck collided with a motorcycle, leaving the rider hospitalized, had empty beer cans in the vehicle and cocaine in her wallet, police said.

Martha Iannazzo, 60, of 111 Atlantic Ave., Salisbury, was arrested Wednesday and charged with operating under the influence of liquor causing serious bodily injury, leaving the scene of personal injury, possession of a Class B drug, and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

Iannazzo was arraigned on the charges Thursday in Haverhill District Court, where Judge Cesar Archilla set bail at $2,000 and scheduled a pretrial hearing for April 26. Court officials said Iannazzo posted bail and was released on orders that she wear an alcohol monitoring device and not drive until her license is restored.

At 4:49 p.m. Wednesday, Haverhill police, firefighters and ambulance workers responded to River Street at the I-495 northbound on-ramp for a report of a serious crash, said interim police Capt. Meaghan Pare, spokeswoman for the department.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 37-year-old Methuen man, was flown by helicopter to a Boston area hospital with serious injuries, police said. As of Thursday night, he was in stable condition, Pare said.

According to a police report on file in Haverhill District Court, when Officer Jason Pearl arrived at the crash scene he found a heavily damaged Honda motorcycle at the entrance of the highway on-ramp and a 2012 Chevy Silverado pickup truck at the bottom of the ramp.

Pearl wrote in his report that the Silverado's driver, Iannazzo, said she took a left turn onto the ramp when a motorcycle suddenly appeared and hit her vehicle.

Asked why she had driven the pickup truck 600 feet away from the crash site, Iannazzo said the truck's airbag deployed and she was unable to stop right away, the report said.

Pearl said he detected an odor of alcohol on Iannazzo's breath, and when he asked her if she'd been drinking, she said she had three Bud Lights at a private club, according to the report.

Story continues

When asked to step out of her vehicle to perform field sobriety tests, Iannazzo said she could not perform any balance tests because she has a medical condition and is missing several toes, the police report said.

Pearl said Iannazzo passed several eye tests, but refused to submit to a breathalyzer test. Based on what he observed, he arrested her on a charge of driving while under the influence of alcohol, the police report said.

Officers searched the pickup truck and found a cooler on the front floor containing four empty 12 oz. cans of Bud Light and two full cans, the police report said. Officers found another full can of Bud Light in a rear passenger seat pocket and a full 12 oz. can of Twisted Tea on the rear passenger seat floor board, the report said.

When Iannazzo was booked at the police station, officers took her driver's license. In her wallet, officers found a small plastic baggy containing cocaine, police said. Iannazzo said she was delivering the cocaine to a friend, according to the police report.

Police said the crash investigation continues and involves State Police. More charges against Iannazzo are possible, police said.