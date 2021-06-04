Police salute Braintree Police K9 killed responding to call
Braintree Police K9 Kitt was killed Friday, two other police officers shot, responding to a domestic dispute call.
A statement from Wilmington, Delaware police says three police officers were shot while responding to a call on Wednesday night. The officers were taken to a hospital in stable condition. There was no immediate word about suspects or arrests. (June 3)
Two Massachusetts police officers were injured and a K9 killed Friday afternoon when a suspect ambushed and opened fire on the officers during a domestic call in Braintree, Massachusetts.
A total of three officers were shot as they responded to a domestic violence call in Wilmington on Wednesday night.
Two Massachusetts police officers and a K9 were shot responding to a domestic call in Braintree, Massachusetts, on Friday afternoon, according to multiple sources. The suspect was also wounded in the exchange of gunfire.
Three Wilmington, Delaware police officers were injured by gunfire while responding to a call on Wednesday night.
