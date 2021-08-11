Police: Same robbers hit East Windsor, Enfield and Manchester in 9 hours

Aug. 11—Police believe the same people committed the failed robbery late Tuesday of a gas station in northern East Windsor; the robbery around 1 a.m. Wednesday of another gas station on Route 5 in Enfield; and a heist at a Manchester Wendy's later in the morning.

That's according to East Windsor police Sgt. Derek Leab.

The East Windsor and Enfield crimes targeted gas stations that are close to exits 45 and 46, respectively, from Interstate 91, and all three crimes occurred within a period of about nine hours.

The East Windsor crime occurred at a Sunoco station on Bridge Street in the Warehouse Point section of town, near exit 45, and was reported at 11:57 p.m. Tuesday, though police believe it happened about 10 minutes earlier.

Leab said a woman came into the store with her hand in a paper bag and said she had a gun, but the store clerk didn't believe her.

The sergeant said the woman demanded money and jumped on the counter, at which point the store clerk started punching her. A friend of the clerk's, who was in the bathroom, came out and joined in punching the woman, who fell from the counter and ran from the store, Leab said.

The Enfield robbery was reported just over an hour later, at 1:01 a.m., police say. It occurred at the Mobil Mart at 1594 King St., or Route 5, which is at exit 46 from I-91.

A Hispanic female went into the store, wearing gloves and holding a bag that she said contained a weapon, according to Enfield police Capt. Steven Kaselouskas. He said a male remained in the car.

Kaselouskas said lighters, cigarettes, and an unknown amount of cash were stolen for a total loss of $2,600.

No one was injured in the incident, and the suspects left in the vehicle, he added.

Mentioning the attempted robbery in East Windsor, Kaselouskas said, "It looks like we're in some type of robbery spree."

The Manchester robbery occurred at the Wendy's restaurant at 105 Buckland St. before 9 a.m.

Manchester police Lt. Ryan Shea said one employee sustained minor injuries after being pushed by the suspect, who fled the scene in what was reported to be an older black Acura with a cracked windshield and tape along the crack.

Shea said one suspect was described as a white female and a second suspect, in the Acura, was described as a Black male.

