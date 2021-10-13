Police: Saratoga Springs motorcyclist killed in Tuesday night crash with pickup truck

Oct. 13—SARATOGA SPRINGS — A Saratoga Springs motorcyclist was killed in a Tuesday night crash with a pickup truck, police said.

Police identified the man killed as William Benton, 54, of Saratoga Springs. He died at the scene.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of Route 29 and Brook Road, police said.

The investigation showed that the motorcyclist was traveling west on Route 29. The pickup truck was traveling east and was in the process of taking a left turn onto Brook Road when the vehicles collided, police said.

It appeared initially that the truck failed to yield the right-of-way to the motorcyclist, police said.

The driver of the truck, 81, of Middle Grove, was not hurt. Police did not identify that driver in a release

The investigation remained ongoing Wednesday, however there was no indication of drug or alcohol involvement, police said.

Assisting at the scene were the Saratoga Springs Fire Department, the state Park Police, and the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.

