Police saturate Sunbury during task force operation

Jul. 19—SUNBURY — Police were able to conduct 59 traffic stops, leading to the arrest of six people after a successful "trigger lock operation" took place in Sunbury this weekend thanks to the Northumberland Montour Drug Task Force.

More than 35 law enforcement officials, including some from an FBI task force, drove around the city Friday night in an attempt to catch wanted individuals and deter crime from taking place.

Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said the operation began Friday evening and lasted until Saturday morning.

Officers from various departments across the Valley, state police, Northumberland County probation officers, and members of the Northumberland County Sheriff's Department all participated in the operation, Hare said.

District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said the operations are important to communities.

"The reason we do them is that it helps police departments that are strapped," he said. "Every once in a while it is good to have a saturation patrol where the whole town is saturated rather than one or two officers out there.

"We get to saturate the community to pick up wanted people and is paid for by the task force. Police departments are strapped so this adds a level of extra officers to help in different ways. This also is an opportunity to enforce the court's orders. This is a tremendous tool for us," he said.

Sunbury Sgt. Travis Bremigen said he was pleased with the operation.

"This is just another tool Sunbury Police are using to combat illegal drug use and illegal criminal activity taking place in the city," Bremigen said. "We want to thank the Northumberland Montour Drug Task Force and Shamokin Dam Police Department for their assistance in the successful operation."

Bremigen said 59 traffic stops were made, five warrants were served and four of the individuals served were taken to jail. He said one male ran from police, was caught and placed in Northumberland County Jail. Police also made three drug arrests and two disorderly conduct arrests, Bremigen said.

Hare said he was thankful to the departments for their help.

"We appreciate all the other departments helping," he said. "This is one of many that will be occurring in the next few months. I am thankful to District Attorney Tony Matuleicz for supporting us in this effort."

Hare said the task force will be doing these types of operations in other municipalities in the county.