WORCESTER — Police are investigating a Saturday shooting in the area of Endicott Street that they believe left a 31-year-old man in critical condition.

On Saturday at about 6 p.m., police were called to an emergency room on a report of a shooting victim. Officers located a victim with serious injuries.

Police also received a separate call about gunshots in the area of Endicott Street.

Police discovered a crime scene at Endicott Street, according to a news release.

Worcester police Lt. Sean Murtha said Monday the victim is in critical condition and is believed to be connected to the Endicott Street shooting.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Police: Saturday night Endicott St. shooting may have left man in critical condition