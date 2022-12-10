Police: Sauquoit woman found injured in New Hartford roadway dies

A 30-year-old Sauquoit who was found lying injured in the road last month has died, New Hartford police reported.

Martha M. Staring was found lying on Elm Street new Brooks Lane in New Hartford around 10 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, according to a release from New Hartford police. Her identity was unknown to police at the time, and she was hospitalized for a serious injury at the St. Elizabeth campus of Mohawk Valley Health Systems. She died Friday as a result of her injuries, police said in an email Saturday.

Public safety:Multiple crews respond to Paris structure fire that displaced at least 2 people

Crime:Four plead to drug trafficking charges in federal court following Utica drug bust

Police canvassed the area for evidence, and an investigation is currently underway to determine what happened. Anyone with information can contact the New Hartford Police Criminal Investigation Division at 315-724-7111.

H. Rose Schneider covers public safety, breaking and trending news for the Observer-Dispatch in Utica. Email Rose at hschneider@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Sauquoit woman found injured in New Hartford roadway dies