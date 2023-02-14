Police 'save Easter' after recovering 200,000 stolen Cadbury Creme Eggs

Alamy Stock Photo Creme Egg - Alamy Stock Photo

Police officers have claim they "saved Easter" after recovering a stolen trailer-load of 200,000 Cadbury's Creme Eggs.

West Mercia Police it had arrested an individual "presumably purporting to be the Easter bunny".

Joby Pool was arrested in connection with the incident on February 11 which involved an estimated £40,000 worth of confectionery

In a series of tweets, the force said the "eggs-travagant theft" unfolded at Stafford Park in Telford, Shropshire.

"A number of other chocolate varieties were also stolen," police said.

In a statement, the force added: "Shortly after the theft a vehicle, presumably purporting to be the Easter bunny, was stopped northbound on the M42 and a man was arrested on suspicion of theft."

Pool, 32, of no fixed address, is facing two charges of theft and another of criminal damage, after a chain lock was also allegedly broken.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service's Market Drayton station replied to news the haul had been recovered, telling police "eggcellent work by all involved".