Police say Saxonburg man used Christmas tree in assault on woman
Dec. 9—An argument near Saxonburg led to a blow delivered with a Christmas tree, according to state police.
Michael Bandi, 35, of Saxonburg, is charged with harassment and simple assault in the altercation reported at 10:15 p.m. Tuesday on Oak Leaf Drive in Jefferson Township.
Police say Bandi had an argument with a Saxonburg woman that turned physical.
He is accused of striking the woman on the head with a Christmas tree.
According to court documents, Bandi was arraigned Wednesday before Judge Joseph J. Nash and was released on unsecured $10,000 bond.
Bandi faces preliminary hearing Wednesday before District Judge Susan Haggerty.
