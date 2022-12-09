Police say Saxonburg man used Christmas tree in assault on woman

Dec. 9—An argument near Saxonburg led to a blow delivered with a Christmas tree, according to state police.

Michael Bandi, 35, of Saxonburg, is charged with harassment and simple assault in the altercation reported at 10:15 p.m. Tuesday on Oak Leaf Drive in Jefferson Township.

Police say Bandi had an argument with a Saxonburg woman that turned physical.

He is accused of striking the woman on the head with a Christmas tree.

According to court documents, Bandi was arraigned Wednesday before Judge Joseph J. Nash and was released on unsecured $10,000 bond.

Bandi faces preliminary hearing Wednesday before District Judge Susan Haggerty.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff by email at jhimler@triblive.com or via Twitter .