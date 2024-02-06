Police: Saylorsburg man hit one man, shoved another in downtown Stroudsburg

A Monroe County man is accused of attacking two men above the age of 60 in Stroudsburg on Monday.

According to Stroud Area Regional Police Department Chief Jennifer Lyon, the department was dispatched to North 6th and Monroe Street at 11:14 a.m. on reports that there was a fight.

A 75-year-old man was found with lacerations and bruising to his facial area.

The victim told officers that he was walking his dog when the attacker, who the police say is 43-year-old Adam John Male of Saylorsburg, struck him in the face at random with a closed fist, and subsequently left.

Fifteen minutes later, Male allegedly shoved another man, a 63-year-old, around 732 Main Street.

The first victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment to his injuries, while the second victim did not require any medical treatment.

Male is charged with one count of simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor, two counts of harassment, a summary offense, and two counts of disorderly conduct, a summary offense.

Male was arraigned in Magisterial District Judge Kristina Anzini’s office for those charges and an additional warrant from Monroe County. His bail was set at $10,000 and he was taken to Monroe County Correctional Facility. His next court date is Feb. 15, a preliminary hearing.

Max Augugliaro is the public safety and government watchdog reporter at the Pocono Record. Reach him at MAugugliaro@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Monroe man charged in attacks on 2 men in Stroudsburg