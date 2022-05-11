2 people shot in Pittsburgh’s Uptown neighborhood

2 people were shot in Pittsburgh’s Uptown neighborhood.

Our crew on the scene saw police and crime scene tape around Seneca Street and Watson Street.

Our crew spoke with a witness who said he saw a man pull out a gun and shoot another man.

A witness says he saw a man pull out a gun and shoot another man on Watson near Seneca. He said the shooter then held a gun up at him and he hit the deck as shots were fired toward him. He says he considers himself lucky to be alive. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/W625CMdO2j — Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) May 11, 2022

The witness said the shooter then held a gun up at him and he hit the deck as shots were fired toward him. He said he considers himself lucky to be alive.

According to police, officers were called to Fifth Avenue and Seneca Street for reports of two people who had been shot.

Police said they found a man and woman on the scene, both with gunshot wounds. The man was transported in critical but stable condition and the woman was taken the hospital in stable condition.

The Mobile Crime Unit processed evidence at the scene.

Violent Crime Unit detectives are investigating.

TRENDING NOW:

Man confesses to killing mom, hitting her in the head repeatedly with a hammer and glass, police say AR-15 with full magazine found in vehicle of student at West Allegheny High School Baby formula shortage: FDA approves plan to release some Abbott-produced formula VIDEO: Garbage truck rolls downhill, crashes into several vehicles, home DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts